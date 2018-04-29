T-Mobile agreed on Sunday to acquire peer Sprint, in an all-stock deal that will combine the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers and is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny over its impact on consumers.

The agreement caps years-long talks between the companies, setting the stage for the creation of a carrier with 127 million customers that will be a more formidable competitor to the No.1 and No.2 wireless players, Verizon Communications and AT&T.

US regulators, which have challenged in court AT&T's $85 billion deal to buy US media company Time Warner, are expected to grill Sprint and T-Mobile on how they will price their combined wireless offerings.

Under the deal, T-Mobile majority-owner Deutsche Telekom AG will own 42 percent of the combined company, which will have a market value of over $80 billions, on its books.

Sprint's and T-Mobile's first round of merger talks ended unsuccessfully in 2014 after US President Barack Obama's administration expressed antitrust concerns about the deal.

T-Mobile has fared better than Sprint, even if it remains a distant third to Verizon and AT&T.

It has managed to score sustained market share gains, as innovative offerings, improving network performance and good customer service attract new customers, according to Moody’s Investors Service.