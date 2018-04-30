WORLD
Lack of vaccination exposes thousands to measles in Romania
The number of people getting vaccinated in Romania has fallen faster than anywhere in the world and now more than 12,000 are infected with the measles virus across the country.
Measles vaccination rates in Romania are now as low as 70 percent. / TRTWorld
Measles appear to have made a comeback with a vengeance in Europe, especially in Romania where low rates of vaccination are exposing a large number of children to the virus.

According to a survey published in The Lancet medical journal in 2016, the proportion of people getting vaccinated in Romania has fallen faster than anywhere in the world. 

And now more than 12,000 have the measles virus, and about 50 have died.

TRT World's Laurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World
