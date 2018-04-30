Members of a UN Security Council team probing Myanmar's crisis over its ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority arrived in the country's capital on Monday after a visit to Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya who fled military-led violence live in refugee camps.

The UN delegation will meet Myanmar's top leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and military commander Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during its two-day visit before travelling to northern Rakhine state, the area from which the Rohingya fled.

They are expected to see the aftermath of the army's crackdown as well as the government's preparations for taking back the refugees from Bangladesh.

TRT World's Reagan DesVignes reports.

Repatriation of Rohingya

"The ministers will discuss in detail the repatriation of the refugees agreed by the two countries and resettlement plans for the returnees," Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Myint Thu said.

He said that on Tuesday, the UN delegates would be taken to refugee reception centres as well as villages in northern Rakhine.

The army launched counterinsurgency sweeps in Rakhine after attacks last August on security personnel.

The military has been accused of massive human rights violations – including rape, killing, torture and the burning of Rohingya homes – that UN and US officials have called ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar's government agreed to allow the delegates' visit after previously rejecting UN requests for a visit by a specially appointed independent fact-finding committee.

That team said in March that it found evidence of human rights violations against the Kachin, Shan and Rohingya minorities "in all likelihood amounting to crimes under international law."