Israeli and Palestinian rights groups went to Israel's Supreme Court on Monday in a bid to stop the army's use of lethal force against Palestinians during protests and clashes on the Gaza border.

As many as 48 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire on the frontier since the start of protests that organisers have dubbed the Great March of Return on March 30, with more than 1,500 wounded.

No Israelis have been hurt.

The hearing came amid growing international criticism of Israel for its use of lethal force and a mounting casualty toll since the weekly protests, organised by Gaza's ruling Hamas, began in late March. Organisers say the mass demonstrations are to continue for at least two more weeks, with some threatening a mass border breach.

No ruling before next week

The court is not expected to rule before next week, in what human rights lawyer Michael Sfard said is the first broad review of the army's rules of engagement in almost three decades.

On Monday, six human rights groups asked the Supreme Court to declare as unlawful any regulations that allow soldiers to open fire at unarmed civilians.

Lawyers for the groups said Israel's response to the Gaza protests must follow the rules of engagement for law enforcement officers, who are barred from using lethal force unless they face imminent danger to "life and limb."

The Israeli military argued that the protests are taking place in the context of a long-running armed conflict with the militant group Hamas and that open-fire regulations are subject to the rules of armed conflict. Such rules provide greater leeway for the use of lethal force than those governing law enforcement practices.

Sfard said the army's rules of engagement don't meet international standards of law enforcement and that the laws of armed conflict don't apply in this case. "Lethal force against unarmed civilians who do not pose danger is illegal," he said. "This is the crux of the case."

Michael Oren, a deputy Israeli Cabinet minister, said the protests "are designed to break down the border and any army is charged with defending a border." He acknowledged that mistakes might have been made in some of the shootings and that "bullets can do unpredictable things."