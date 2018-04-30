The US-led coalition signalled on Monday the end of major combat operations against Daesh in Iraq by announcing the "deactivation" of its land forces command headquarters.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Daesh in December, five months after his forces recaptured the country's second city Mosul in a protracted battle with the militants.

Daesh, however, continues to carry out bombings, assassinations and ambushes in different areas of Iraq, and remains active in neighbouring Syria.

In a statement, the US-led coalition said its relationship with the Iraqi armed forces would evolve "from supporting and enabling combat operations to the training and development of self-sufficient Iraqi security-related capabilities".

"The Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Headquarters was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad, signifying the end of major combat operations against ISIS (Daesh) in Iraq and acknowledging the changing composition and responsibilities of the coalition."