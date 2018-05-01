Vatican Treasurer George Pell must face trial on charges of historical sexual offences, an Australian court ruled on Tuesday, making him the most senior Catholic official to be tried on such allegations.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington handed down her decision that Pell's case will proceed to trial in a Melbourne court, following a month-long pre-trial hearing.

Pell did not comment when he left the court, surrounded by police and flanked by his legal team.

A statement issued by Pell's lawyers and distributed by the Sydney Archdiocese, his last employer before his Vatican posting in 2014, said Pell had fully cooperated with police investigating the allegations "and always and steadfastly maintained his innocence".

"He would like to thank all those who have supported him from both here in Australia and overseas during this exacting time and is grateful for their continuing support and prayers," the statement said.

In delivering her ruling, Wallington dismissed what Pell's lawyer has called "the worst of the charges" levelled against his client, but said allegations of offences at a pool and at a church in Victoria state will be heard.

Pell was ordered to appear in the Melbourne County Court on Wednesday, when it will be decided how and when the case will proceed.

