Vatican treasurer to stand trial for alleged sex offences
Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, must stand trial on charges alleging he sexually abused multiple victims decades ago, an Australian court has ruled.
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell leaves after making an appearance in court in Melbourne on May 1, 2018. Pell pleaded not guilty on May 1 after being ordered to stand trial on multiple historical sexual offence charges in Australia. / AFP
May 1, 2018

Vatican Treasurer George Pell must face trial on charges of historical sexual offences, an Australian court ruled on Tuesday, making him the most senior Catholic official to be tried on such allegations. 

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Belinda Wallington handed down her decision that Pell's case will proceed to trial in a Melbourne court, following a month-long pre-trial hearing.

Pell did not comment when he left the court, surrounded by police and flanked by his legal team.

A statement issued by Pell's lawyers and distributed by the Sydney Archdiocese, his last employer before his Vatican posting in 2014, said Pell had fully cooperated with police investigating the allegations "and always and steadfastly maintained his innocence".

"He would like to thank all those who have supported him from both here in Australia and overseas during this exacting time and is grateful for their continuing support and prayers," the statement said.

In delivering her ruling, Wallington dismissed what Pell's lawyer has called "the worst of the charges" levelled against his client, but said allegations of offences at a pool and at a church in Victoria state will be heard.

Pell was ordered to appear in the Melbourne County Court on Wednesday, when it will be decided how and when the case will proceed.

TRT World spoke to Canberra-based journalist Karen Middleton for the latest.

Some charges "are of such a vastly different nature" from the rest, "it's foreseeable there will be a separation of trials", Pell's lawyer, Robert Richter, told the court at the end of the committal hearing.

Pell, 76, is on a leave of absence from his role as economy minister to Pope Francis. He sat quietly behind his lawyer, wearing a black suit with a clergyman's collar, as the magistrate's decision was read out over 90 minutes.

The pope has said he would not comment on the case until it was over.

During the pre-trial hearing, Pell's defence raised questions about police procedure, the reliability of witnesses' memories and their psychological condition.

Prosecutor Mark Gibson had said none of the complainants had resiled from their allegations against Pell under cross-examination and Victoria Police Detective Sergeant Chris Reed refuted Richter's suggestions of serious flaws in the police investigation.

Wallington said the biggest set of alleged offences that she had dismissed "could not have occurred in the time frame alleged".

On another charge that was dismissed, Wallington said Pell's accuser was "so cavalier" with his evidence that a jury would not have been able to put any weight on it.

Pell was called back from Rome to his home country last year to face the charges. He has handed over his passports, Gibson told the court.

