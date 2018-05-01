Armenian lawmakers vote on Tuesday to elect a new prime minister, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan vying to take power after a fortnight of protests that have transformed the country's politics.

The 42-year-old led the mass demonstrations that sparked last week's resignation of veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan, who had just been voted premier with sweeping powers after serving as president for a decade.

Pashinyan spent Monday negotiating with all political forces, including the ruling Republican Party, whose support is paramount for his bid to become prime minister.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Six votes to go

He is the only candidate for the post, nominated by his Elk coalition, and insists that only he can rid Armenia of corruption and poverty and conduct free and fair elections.

But Pashinyan is still six votes short of the 53 he needs from the 105-seat legislature, where the Republican Party has a majority.

Speaking to AFP in an interview on Monday, Pashinyan said Armenians themselves wanted to determine the future of their country and an explosion of tensions was just a matter of time.

"People should have genuine possibilities to influence the political situation and political decisions," he said.

Pashinyan's protest movement had accused ex-leader Sargsyan of a power grab, saying he had failed to tackle a litany of problems like corruption, poverty and the influence of oligarchs.

Sargsyan's Republican Party has yet to announce its official stance on the vote for a new premier, even though a senior lawmaker, Vahram Baghdasaryan, said it would not stand in the way of Pashinyan's candidacy.