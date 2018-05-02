Lebanese will have a first opportunity in nine years to vote in a general election on May 6 under new rules. The election is expected to bring some changes to parliament but will preserve a unity government, made up of its main political blocs.

A smooth election and the swift formation of a new government are not only important for Lebanon's political stability but also to bolster a weak economy that is in dire need of reforms and investment.

The new voting system has generated uncertainty in some districts, but Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, looks likely to form another unity government that includes the Iran-backed Shia movement, Hezbollah.