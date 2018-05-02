Daesh suicide bombers attacked Libya's election commission in the capital on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in the worst such attack in years that aimed to disrupt a nation-wide vote planned for later this year.

The two bombers infiltrated the building in central Tripoli and fired on people inside, then detonated their explosives when their ammunition ran out, Daesh said in a statement circulated by its affiliated Amaq news agency.

The Health Ministry earlier said the attack also set fire to the building, which could be seen in online videos showing thick black smoke billowing upward and security forces engaging in a gun battle.

Daesh and other militants in Libya oppose democratic elections, which the United Nations and Libya's foreign backers are urging to take place this year despite security problems in the oil-rich North African country.

Militants have often targeted elections in other countries, and Daesh has called for attacks on voting infrastructure in Libya.

Four armed assailants attacked the building on Wednesday morning, a senior security official in Tripoli, Mohamad al Damja, said.

"They killed the guards before opening fire at people on the premises," he said.

At least two of the attackers detonated their explosives when the security forces arrived, Damja added, describing the building as seriously damaged after it caught on fire.

Election hopes

The United Nations mission in Libya condemned the "terrorist attack" and said it extended "its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives."

"Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building the state of law and institutions," it said on Twitter.

The UN is hoping that Libya can hold elections this year as it seeks to leave behind years of chaos since the 2011 ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.