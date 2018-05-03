An aging US military cargo plane carrying nine troops was destroyed in a fiery crash on Wednesday, officials said.

The C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed near the Savannah airport.

Footage of the crash showed it falling from the sky then exploding in a fireball.

Officials at first said five crewmembers were killed, but it later emerged that other people were also on board.

"We've confirmed nine people, consisting of five crewmembers and four additional passengers" were on board, Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Major Paul Dahlen said.

He said the four others were also members of the military.

Dahlen could not immediately confirm all nine had died, but said images of the crash spoke for themselves.

Photographs on Twitter showed the charred wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke.