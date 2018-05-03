Malaysian former strongman Mahathir Mohamad, who heads an opposition alliance in next week's national elections, has brushed off concerns that he is under investigation for spreading false news.

Kuala Lumpur police have said they are investigating Mahathir under a new law banning fake news after complaints over Mahathir's claim that his chartered plane was sabotaged last week to prevent him from filing his candidacy in the northern resort island of Langkawi.

Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years until his retirement in 2003, said late on Wednesday he isn't worried about the police probe.

"They can use whatever (law). I'm not afraid of any investigations. I have been investigated many number of times," he told reporters after a late-night rally in the central state of Pahang.

The law, which was rushed through parliament last month just days before election was called, carries a stiff penalty of up to six years in jail and a fine of $128,000. Critics say it is aimed at silencing dissent ahead of the May 9 general election. On Monday, a Danish citizen became the first person to be convicted under the law for making false claims over the killing of a Hamas militant on a video he posted on YouTube.