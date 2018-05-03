Philadelphia is literally "The city of Brotherly Love." It's a translation of the Greek from which the US city's name is derived.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson showed some of that love on Wednesday when they dropped a lawsuit and settled for $1, after the city committed $200,000 to fund an entrepreneurship programme for public school students.

It's a pity Philadelphia couldn't live up to its name, unless parting with the cash counts.

The pair were arrested on April 12, after a Starbucks manager called the police to complain that they had not made a purchase and refused to leave.

Police released the men hours later without charges. However, a video of their arrests was widely shared on the internet, sparking protests and calls for a boycott of the popular coffee chain.