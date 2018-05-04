German high-end carmaker BMW said on Friday it booked a strong first three months with record first-quarter shipments and profits, confirming its targets for the full year.

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach $2.8 billion (2.3 billion euros).

But operating, or underlying profits fell 3.1 percent to $3.35 billion, on the back of revenues down 5.1 percent at $27.2 billion.

BMW said its turnover and operating profit were both braked by currency effects, arguing sales would otherwise have remained around the same level as last year.

Away from the figures, chief executive Harald Krueger highlighted "crucial strategic decisions" the firm had taken in the first quarter to lay the foundations for more connected, electric-powered future cars.