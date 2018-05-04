Israeli troops fired tear gas and live rounds at Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday during a long-running demonstration in which over 45 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the last month.

There were no early reports of deaths on Friday, but more than 350 Palestinians have been injured so far. Around 150 protestors were taken to hospitals, 42 of them wounded by live bullets.

The Injuries occurred near the five tented camps which have sprung up on the Palestinian side of the 40-kilometre (25-mile) border fence beside which Gazans launched what they call "The Great March of Return" on March 30.

From early morning, youths brought tyres to within 500 metres (yards) of the fence, preparing to set fire to them to roll at the Israeli fence, and to use them as a smokescreen to counter Israeli sharpshooters on the other side.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour reports the latest from Gaza.