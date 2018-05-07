Putin took the oath of office for his fourth term as Russian president on Monday and promised to pursue an economic agenda that would boost living standards across the country.

In a ceremony in an ornate Kremlin hall, Putin said improving Russia's economy following a recession partly linked to international sanctions would be a primary goal of his next six-year term.

"Now, we must use all existing possibilities, first of all for resolving internal urgent tasks of development, for economic and technological breakthroughs, for raising competitiveness in those spheres that determine the future," he said in his speech to thousands of guests standing in the elaborate Andreevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace and two adjacent halls.

"A new quality of life, well-being, security and people's health – that's what's primary today," he said.

Although Putin has restored Russia's prominence on the world stage through military actions, he has been criticised for inadequate efforts to diversify Russia's economy away from its dependence on oil and gas exports and to develop the manufacturing sector.

Putin held onto the presidency in March's election when he tallied 77 percent of the vote.

Putin has effectively been the leader of Russia for all of the 21st century.

He stepped down from the presidency in 2008 because of term limits, but was named prime minister and continued to steer the country until he returned as president in 2012.

“I consider it my duty and my life’s aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future,” Putin said at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, with his hand on the Russian constitution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday put forward Dmitry Medvedev for the post of prime minister, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Medvedev, who had been prime minister since 2012, resigned earlier on Monday along with the rest of the government in line with procedure. Putin was on Monday sworn in for a fourth term.

Medvedev's candidacy still has to be approved by the State Duma, or the lower house of parliament.

Elite guests lining the red carpet filmed Putin on their smartphones as he arrived for the swearing-in ceremony in the ornate Andreyev Hall, part of the Kremlin palace complex.

The car that brought him to the inauguration was a black Russian-made limousine – a change from previous ceremonies when he used a Mercedes.

“I feel strongly conscious of my colossal responsibility,” he said, thanking Russians for their “sincere support” and “cohesiveness.”

“We have revived pride in our fatherland,” Putin said.

“As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength, prosperity and fame of Russia.”

Crackdown on opposition

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest across the country on Saturday under the slogan “Not our Tsar.”