WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi air strikes hit presidential building in Yemen, killing six
The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 to restore the country’s internationally recognised government to power.
Saudi air strikes hit presidential building in Yemen, killing six
A view of a part of the presidential compound after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. May 7, 2018. / Reuters
May 7, 2018

Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shia rebels targeted the presidenctial building in the heart of the Yemeni capital on Monday, leaving at least six people dead and 30 wounded, according to health officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the six killed were all civilians. 

It was not known if there were any Houthi rebel leaders inside the building at the time of the air strikes in Sanaa and if there were any casualties among them.

The three-floor presidential building was completely flattened while surrounding buildings in the city’s busy Tahrir district — including a famous five-star hotel — were heavily damaged. Cars were charred and pools of blood covered the pavement.

Many were believed to have been buried under the rubble.

Ambulances rushed to the area to retrieve the casualties.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 to restore the country’s internationally recognised government to power. 

The war has killed over 10,000 people and driven 3 million from their homes.

Recommended

Last month, the coalition killed a top Houthi leader, Salah al Sammad in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.  Al Sammad was also the acting president of the territory under rebel control while the Houthis’ leader, Abdel Malek al Houthi, has mostly kept out of the public eye, addressing Yemenis only in occasional newscasts on rebel-run outlets.

Monday’s air strikes appeared to have targeted Sammad’s successor, Mahdi al Mashat.

Scene of devastation

Witnesses described a scene of devastation. One resident said he saw bodies blown up before his eyes, a body thrown by the force of the blast against a shop and a car washer killed by shrapnel. 

The eyewitnesses spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.

Windows of surrounding houses were shattered while the nearby Sheba hotel had its window and entrance door blown out. Security forces cordoned off the area and forced journalists away from the site area.

The sprawling presidential compound in Tahrir consists of several buildings, walled off from the rest of the district.

Images that surfaced on social media in the aftermath of the strikes show bloodied faces of the wounded and columns of smoke rising over Sanaa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'