A "zero-tolerance" policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecuted, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday.

The US Department of Homeland Security said it would refer all arrests for illegal entry to federal prosecutors, throwing its weight behind Sessions' policy announced last month to vastly expand criminal prosecutions of people with few or no previous offences.

A conviction for illegal entry carries a maximum penalty of six months in custody for first-time crossers, though they usually do far less time, and two years for repeat offences.

"If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It's that simple," Sessions told reporters on a mesa overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where a border barrier separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico juts out into the ocean.

Nearly one of every four border patrol arrests on the Mexican border from October through April was someone who came in a family, meaning any large increase in prosecutions is likely to cause parents to be separated from their children while they face charges and do time in jail.

Children who are separated from their parents would be put under supervision of the US Health and Human Services Department, Sessions said.

The department's Office of Refugee Resettlement releases children traveling alone to family and places them in shelters.

"We don't want to separate families, but we don't want families to come to the border illegally and attempt to enter into this country improperly," Sessions said.

"The parents are subject to prosecution while children may not be. So, if we do our duty and prosecute those cases, then children inevitably for a period of time might be in different conditions."

'Do you have a heart?'

A heckler interrupted Sessions on a megaphone, shouting, "Why are you doing this? Do you have a heart?"