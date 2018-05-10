The Democratic Republic of Congo announced on Thursday the first confirmed death in a new outbreak of Ebola virus and said 11 other people were now confirmed to be infected, including three medical staff.

At least 17 people have died since inhabitants of a village in the country's northwest began showing symptoms resembling Ebola in December, according to the World Health Organization. However, those cases were not confirmed through testing.

Ninth outbreak

This is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the disease made its first known appearance - near the vast central African country's northern Ebola river - in the 1970s.

"One of the defining features of this epidemic is the fact that three health professionals have been affected," Health Minister Oly Ilunga said in a statement. "This situation worries us and requires an immediate and energetic response."

Most of the cases so far have been recorded around the village of Ikoko Impenge, near the northwestern town of Bikoro.

"After contact, the nurses began showing signs ... We have isolated them," Serge Ngaleto, the director of Bikoro's main hospital said.