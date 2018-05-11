WORLD
Iraq heads to the polls but people still feel unsafe
The May 12 election will be the first to be held since Iraq defeated Daesh. Daesh militants have threatened to carry out attacks ahead of the elections.
An Iraqi security member casts his vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq May 10, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

Elections in Iraq are just days away - and many issues are being debated, from security to the economy. 

Many Iraqis say the system is unfair, as many candidates have been in power for more than a decade, and they feel they haven't been heard. 

And some do not feel safe casting their votes.

Security was tight after Daesh threats, and voters were frisked several times as they entered to cast their ballots.

There are more than 7000 candidates from 32 parties competing for 360 seats.  

Overall, 24.5 million voters are registered for the elections, with some of the roughly one million Iraqi voters living abroad also set to cast ballots Thursday.

Soldiers and police are allowed to vote early so that they can provide security on election day.

TRT World'sAsh Gallagher reports from Baghdad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
