US says it backs Argentine President Macri's economic reform program
The statement of support called Mauricio Macri's economic reform program a "market-oriented, growth-focused" one that has "improved Argentina's future".
Argentine President Mauricio Macri carries his meal during his visit to the Loma Campana Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling site, own by Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina April 23, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

The United States supports Argentine President Mauricio Macri's economic reform program, the White House said on Thursday, after Buenos Aires announced this week it was seeking financing from the International Monetary Fund.

"The United States supports the economic reform program of President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, which is market-oriented, growth-focused, and has improved Argentina's future," the White House statement said.

"President Macri has the right vision for the Argentine economy and has made important strides toward modernizing the country’s economic policy," it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
