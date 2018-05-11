SpaceX on Friday blasted off its newest and most powerful Falcon 9 rocket, known as the Block 5, carrying the first high-orbit communications satellite for Bangladesh and marking a leap forward in re-usability for the California-based aerospace company.

“Three, two one, zero, ignition, liftoff,” a SpaceX commentator said as the rocket launched at 2014 GMT from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket’s main goal for its maiden mission was to propel a communications satellite for Bangladesh, called Bangabandhu Satellite-1, to a geostationary transfer orbit roughly 35,000 kilometres (22,000 miles) above Earth.

“In the continuous advancement of Bangladesh another milestone is added today,” said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a video address aired on SpaceX’s launch webcast.

“With the launch of Bangabandhu-1, we are hoisting our national flag into space.”

The satellite will offer video and communications coverage over Bangladesh and its territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal, as well as in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“The satellite will also provide broadband connectivity to rural areas throughout the country,” said a SpaceX statement, noting that the mission is expected to last at least 15 years.

About a half hour after launch, live images showed the satellite drifting into the inky blackness of space, as cheers and screams erupted at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

“Successful deployment of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to geostationary transfer orbit,” SpaceX said on Twitter.