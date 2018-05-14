Investigators working to understand why a 20-year-old French citizen born in Chechnya went on a stabbing rampage in central Paris detained the dead suspect's parents and a friend Sunday, French officials said.

Counterterrorism investigators want to know if the assailant, identified by Chechnya's government as Khamzat Azimov, had help or co-conspirators.

The attacker killed a 29-year-old man and wounded four other people with a knife before police fatally shot him Saturday night.

The suspect was on a police watchlist for radicalism, a judicial official not authorised to speak publicly about the case said.

But he had a clean criminal record and did not know his victims, Interior Ministry spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle said.

Azimov killed one person and injured four others in a lively neighbourhood near Paris' famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police on Saturday night.

The Daesh terror group claimed Azimov as one of its "soldiers."

Counterterrorism authorities took charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

Paris police officers evacuated people from some buildings in the Right Bank neighbourhood after the attack, which happened on rue Monsigny at about 1900 GMT.

Bar patrons and opera-goers described surprise and confusion in the immediate area.

Beyond the police cordon, however, crowds still filled nearby cafes and the city's night life resumed its normal pace soon after the attack.

Macron: We will not cede

Prosecutor Francois Molins said counterterrorism authorities are leading the investigation on potential charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with terrorist motives.

"At this stage, we have turned this over to the counterterrorist section of the Paris prosecutor's office," Molins told reporters from the scene.

The suspect's parents were detained in Paris' northern 18th district and the friend was detained in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Sunday afternoon, the judicial official said.