Iran's talks with European countries to save the nuclear deal are on the right path despite the US withdrawal, its foreign minister said after meeting the European Union's foreign policy chief on Tuesday.

Britain, France and Germany were to press Iran later on Tuesday to stay in the nuclear accord which US President Donald Trump abandoned last week and which has left Europe with few ways of keeping the accord's benefits flowing to Tehran.

At a dinner among the four countries' foreign ministers and the EU's top diplomat, the European powers will say that they stick by the terms of the 2015 pact giving Iran sanctions relief in return for an end to its nuclear ambitions.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who met Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday morning, said it was up to the European powers "to preserve a deal we have achieved together. We will all save it together."

Speaking to reporters after talks with Mogherini, Zarif struck an optimistic note.

"Our meeting with Mrs Mogherini was good and constructive ... We are on the right path to move forward ... Whatever decided should preserve and guarantee Iran's rights ... Our talks (with the E3) will continue in the next two weeks," he said, referring to Britain, France and Germany.

"We agreed over the importance of full implementation of the nuclear deal ... and preserving the interests of Iran and all those remaining parties." he said.

But European diplomats briefed on the Brussels meeting acknowledged that the EU support, however sincere, risked looking hollow after Trump last week reimposed an array of wide sanctions on the Islamic Republic that will hit European companies investing in Iran.

The EU, which along with Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and the United States, signed the nuclear accord with Iran, does have some steps it can take to shield European business in Iran.

They include retaliatory sanctions, allowing the European Investment Bank to invest directly in Iran and co-ordinating euro-denominated credit lines from European governments. In the past, the European Union has also lodged complaints at the World Trade Organization.

But the reach of the US financial system, the dominance of the US dollar, Trump's efforts to weaken the WTO and the presence of European companies' operations in the United States all weaken any potential EU measures.

"It is going to be very difficult for us to preserve the economic benefits of the Iran deal," one senior European diplomat said. "We will try to uphold our side of the bargain."