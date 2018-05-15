WORLD
Tensions high in West Bank as Israeli forces fire tear gas on Palestinians
Israeli troops are attacking protesting Palestinians in the West Bank. With civilians throwing stones to defend themselves. Footage shows Israeli forces firing tear gas canisters and steel-coated rubber bullets.
A Palestinian demonstrator holds a sling during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. May 15, 2018. / Reuters
May 15, 2018

Palestinians are rallying today as they commemorate Nakba Day.

In Ramallah, West Bank, Israeli forces fired teargas and rubber-coated steel bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered to mark the day.

In Bethlehem, also in the West Bank, Palestinians were also attacked by Israeli forces.

Nakba Day or the Day of Catastrophe, which happened on May 15, 1948,  is the day almost a million Palestinians were forcibly removed and exiled from their ancestral home by Israel.

TRT World's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah in the West Bank.

TRT World 's Digital Producer Mohamed Hasan reports from Bethlehem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
