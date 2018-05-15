Palestinians are rallying today as they commemorate Nakba Day.

In Ramallah, West Bank, Israeli forces fired teargas and rubber-coated steel bullets at hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered to mark the day.

In Bethlehem, also in the West Bank, Palestinians were also attacked by Israeli forces.

Nakba Day or the Day of Catastrophe, which happened on May 15, 1948, is the day almost a million Palestinians were forcibly removed and exiled from their ancestral home by Israel.