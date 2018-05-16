Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail by a Moscow court on Tuesday for his role in organising nation-wide protests ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth term.

Judge Dmitry Gordeyev of Moscow's Tverskoi district court found Navalny guilty of arranging the "unauthorised" demonstrations.

Navalny was also found guilty of disobeying police orders in separate charges later in the day.

The court heard testimony from one of the police officers who detained Navalny who said the group of 15 police had been authorised to use physical force.

The police officer said Navalny ignored megaphone warnings that the protest was illegal.

"I consider the detention was illegal, my rights were violated," Navalny said in court, arguing he had a constitutional right to hold a protest.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said the trial had "clearly political motives" as Putin begins his fourth Kremlin term.

"The authorities have started forming a government and now are striving by any means to deprive Navalny of freedom, to prevent him reacting to this process."

"What happens in court really has no relation to the judgement, the judgement probably already exists... they need to observe some formal steps but it has no relation to the result," Navalny told reporters following the adjournment.