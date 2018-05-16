Portuguese football was rocked on Tuesday when a large group of fans forced their way into Sporting Lisbon's training centre and assaulted its players and staff.

Public television RTP reported that around 50 intruders, who had covered their faces to not be identified, interrupted practice at Sporting's training centre in Alcochete, about 20 kilometres south of Lisbon.

RTP showed images of bloody wounds to the head of Sporting's Dutch striker Bas Dost and of a changing room that had been trashed.

Police detained 21 suspects in the hours following the incident, according to Assistant Secretary of State for the Interior Isabel Oneto.

This type of "hooligan" violence that has plagued football in other European countries is unprecedented in Portugal.

Sporting issued a statement condemning what it calls "acts of vandalism and the attacks on (our) athletes, coaches and professional staff."

The club did not immediately respond to calls and emails.

The Portuguese league also condemned "the violent acts the players and coaching staff of Sporting Lisbon were subject to today."