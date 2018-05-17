French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out any trade war with the United States over its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal as a wave of European companies quit business with Tehran, fearing the global reach of US sanctions.

European Union leaders united behind the 2015 accord and Brussels announced it would launch a legal process banning EU-based firms from complying with the sanctions that President Donald Trump has reimposed on Iran.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Sofia.

However, corporations face the choice of trading with the biggest economy in the world, the United States, or with Iran, risking sanctions and massive fines as well as losing access to the dominant US financial system.

Even the European Commission's financial services chief said that using EU powers to ban banks from following the sanctions that Trump announced on May 8 would be of limited use, given the global reach of finance.

Macron acknowledged the predicament of firms wanting to trade with Iran or invest there, especially multinationals with close business ties to the United States. But he made clear bigger matters were at stake.

"We won't start a strategic trade war against the US about Iran," he said on arriving for a second day of a European Union summit in Bulgaria on Thursday. "We're not going to take counter-sanctions against US companies, it wouldn't make sense."

French energy group Total said on Wednesday it might quit a multi-billion-dollar gas project in Iran unless it secured a waiver from the sanctions. Tehran had repeatedly hailed the project as a symbol of the nuclear accord's success.

"The French president is not the CEO of Total," Macron said. "My priority is not trade or finance in Iran. It's geopolitics, avoiding escalation, doing everything to open up Iran's economy and society."

The EU wants to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, which lifted most of the international sanctions that have badly hurt the Iranian economy in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But while Europe sees the pact as vital for international security, Trump denounced it as "the worst deal ever" for failing to curb Iran's separate ballistic missile programme and its influence in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon.

EU officials say there is no easy way to protect EU firms and banks from the US sanctions that Trump has reimposed, and some big names are already heading for the door.