WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polish leader calls for UN force for Russia-Ukraine border
President Andrzej Duda says UN peacekeepers should be sent to the Russia-Ukraine border where fighting has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.
Polish leader calls for UN force for Russia-Ukraine border
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in front of the Warsaw Ghetto monument in Warsaw, Poland on April 19, 2018. / Reuters
May 18, 2018

Poland's President Andrzej Duda is calling for UN peacekeepers to be sent to the Russia-Ukraine border and all territory controlled by separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Duda stressed "in the strongest terms" to reporters on Thursday the importance of deploying a peacekeeping mission.

Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces are engaged in a long-running conflict in the east which has killed more than 10,000 people. It was sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

Recommended

Last September, Russia proposed a draft Security Council resolution on sending UN peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine to provide security for monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Days later, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for a UN peacekeeping mission with a mandate over the entire Ukraine-Russia border.

Both resolutions faced likely vetoes, and have been shelved.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'