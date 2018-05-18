Poland's President Andrzej Duda is calling for UN peacekeepers to be sent to the Russia-Ukraine border and all territory controlled by separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Duda stressed "in the strongest terms" to reporters on Thursday the importance of deploying a peacekeeping mission.

Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces are engaged in a long-running conflict in the east which has killed more than 10,000 people. It was sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014.