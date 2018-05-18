WORLD
French government says it foiled attack, two brothers held
French authorities were tracking extremist activity on social networks and identified two young men "preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin," the interior minister says.
Floral tributes adorn a tree on a pavement in Paris on May 16, 2018, close to the site of a knife attack which left one dead and four injured late May 12. / AFP
May 18, 2018

France's interior minister says authorities have thwarted a possible attack using ricin or explosives and arrested two brothers.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told BFM television on Friday that authorities were tracking extremist activity on social networks and identified two young men "preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin."

He said the young men were of Egyptian origin but didn't indicate their nationality or provide other details about where or when they were arrested. 

Collomb said the men notably had tutorials on how to make poison using ricin.

No other information was immediately released.

The announcement came days after a knife attack killed a 29-year-old man and injured five others in the heart of Paris.

France continues to remain on edge after a string of deadly attacks in recent years.

SOURCE:AFP, AP
