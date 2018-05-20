Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on an official visit.

Soon after arriving in the Bosnian capital, Erdogan was holding a one-on-one meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During his meetings, Erdogan will be discussing Turkey’s bilateral relations with Bosnia, the recent developments in the Balkans as well as regional and international matters, according to the presidential press office.

Officials from both sides will also be holding inter-delegation.