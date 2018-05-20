TÜRKİYE
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Bosnia
Soon after arriving in Bosnian capital Sarajevo, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo on Sunday 20, 2018. / AA
May 20, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday has arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo on an official visit.

Soon after arriving in the Bosnian capital, Erdogan was holding a one-on-one meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During his meetings, Erdogan will be discussing Turkey’s bilateral relations with Bosnia, the recent developments in the Balkans as well as regional and international matters, according to the presidential press office.

Officials from both sides will also be holding inter-delegation.

Later, the president will attend the sixth general assembly of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD).

He will also address students at the International University of Sarajevo, where an honorary doctorate will be awarded to the president.

Erdogan is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu and other officials.

This is a developing story.....

