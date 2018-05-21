The Syrian regime said on Monday it was in full control of the capital Damascus and its outskirts after ousting Daesh, marking a major milestone in the seven-year war.

"The Syrian army announces today that Damascus, its outskirts and surrounding towns are completely secure," it said in a statement carried on regime-affiliated media.

The development came after regime forces had captured a key southern portion of Damascus from Daesh, the statement said, including the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk and the adjacent district of Hajar al Aswad.

"The wheel of our progress on the battlefield will not stop until all Syrian land is purified," it added.

Syria's war erupted in 2011 with protests against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, including in the capital.