The leader of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement on Monday proposed little-known lawyer Giuseppe Conte as prime minister of a coalition government with the far-right.

"We have indicated the name of Giuseppe Conte to the President of the Republic," Luigi Di Maio wrote on the official blog of Five Star (M5S).

"I'm very proud of this name because he is the Five Star Movement in a nutshell – he won't burden the Italian public."

Conte, 54, is a specialist in administrative law and had been presented by Di Maio before March's inconclusive general election as his ministerial pick to streamline Italy's notorious bureaucracy.

Di Maio announced online Conte's nomination as premier by both Five Star and the far-right League Party, after he met President Sergio Mattarella at his offices in Rome on Monday evening.