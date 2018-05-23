The Syrian regime on Wednesday dismissed American calls for the withdrawal of Iranian troops and Lebanese Hezbollah militants from the war-torn country.

The regime's deputy foreign minister, Faisal Mikdad, told Russia's Sputnik news agency, "this topic is not even on the agenda of discussion, since it concerns the sovereignty of Syria."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a list of demands this week for a new nuclear deal with Iran, including the pullout of its forces from Syria, where they have provided crucial support to Bashar al Assad's regime. Russia is also a key ally of Assad, and has been waging an air campaign in Syria since 2015.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports said Iranian forces were withdrawing from southern Syria the issuing of the demands.

Mikdad said in Wednesday's remarks that Syria "highly appreciates" Russia's military support as well as "advisers" from Iran and Hezbollah. He added that "we cannot let anyone even raise this issue" of the Iranian withdrawal.

"Those who ask for something like that – and this is definitely not our Russian friends – are considering the possibility of intervention in all parts of Syria, including the support of terrorists in Syria and elsewhere in the region," Mikdad said.

