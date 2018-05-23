May 23, 2018
Once the city where Daesh proclaimed its self-styled caliphate, Mosul now has a small orphanage working to rehabilitate the sons and daughters the militant group left behind.
TRT World'sSara Firth reports from Mosul orphanage that allowed cameras on its premises for the first time.
"As you watch those who were victims of Daesh caring and raising the children the group left behind, you see in ways small and big how Daesh has lost in every way possible to lose." she says.
SOURCE:TRT World