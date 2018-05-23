Hundreds mourned a Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last week during her burial in Karachi Wednesday.

Sabika Sheikh, 17, was among eight students and two teachers killed in Texas when Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, on Friday joined a grim list of US schools and campuses where students and staff have been gunned down, stoking a divisive debate about gun laws.

Relatives sobbed and hugged as Sheikh's body arrived on Tuesday in a casket draped with a Pakistani flag at her family home in Karachi in the middle class Gulshane-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

The body was then taken to a public meeting ground where hundreds gathered to say prayers and pay their respects before the burial at a nearby cemetery.

"Martyrs don't die"

"My daughter is a martyr and martyrs don't die," Sheikh's father Abdul Aziz said after the prayers.

Officials participating the ceremony labelled her killing an act of terrorism.

"The whole nation stands by the Pakistani girl who was martyred in a terrorist attack in the US. May God give patience to her parents and family," provincial governor Mohammad Zubair told reporters after the funeral.