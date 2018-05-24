WORLD
2 MIN READ
Survivor of Syrian war struggles to rebuild life in Al Bab
Abu Salih has lost his wife and four daughters in a war running in its eighth year. He is now struggling to rebuild his life in northern Al Bab city with what is left of his family.
Survivor of Syrian war struggles to rebuild life in Al Bab
Abu Salih's family was hit by artillery shelling when they were on the way to visit a relative, killing his wife and four daughters. / TRTWorld
May 24, 2018

The Syrian city of Al Bab has seen plenty of fighting during a war that continues to plague the country with no end in sight. 

But the city has been witnessing calm for a while and is now taking in people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country. 

Abu Salih, from eastern Ghouta, is one such survivor who is now taking shelter in Al Bab with what is left of his family.

"My family was hit by artillery shelling on the street while they were on the way to visit a relative. My wife and four daughters died," said Salih.

Recommended

The Syrian conflict has killed half a million people and driven more than half the country's pre-war population from their homes, many to become refugees abroad.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from northern Al Bab city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'