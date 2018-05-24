The decision by the US to move its embassy to Jerusalem holds no value as the US has almost reduced its reputation to zero, Turkish president said in Ankara late Wednesday.

In an interview with TRT World, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was asked about the recent US move to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem and a controversial photo of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman who was shown standing next to an aerial image of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa compound in which a Jewish temple was superimposed over the famous mosque.

"America has almost reduced its reputation to zero," Erdogan said. "America and Israel have taken this decision [to move the embassy to Jerusalem] which holds no value."

Recalling a UN vote on US President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision, Erdogan said: "This shows us that these actions are not approved around the world. If you say ‘I have money, I have power, and I can intimidate all of you using that’, you can't do it. And nobody took you seriously.”

"And now you have moved your embassy there [Jerusalem]. So what? The capital city of Palestine is Jerusalem, and everyone knows that. There is no hesitation about that. Admit it or not, it doesn't matter," Erdogan said.

In December last year, the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.