German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the Iran nuclear deal on Thursday, with Li hinting that terminating the pact would complicate negotiations with North Korea.

Merkel and Li showed a united front on Iran and free trade – two issues that have seen high-profile interventions by US President Donald Trump – during their meeting at the opulent Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li warned that ending the agreement with Tehran "will not just impact Iran, but also have a negative impact on (the ability) to solve other hot international issues through peaceful negotiations."

He did not mention North Korea by name, but analysts have warned that Trump's withdrawal from the Iran deal dented Washington's negotiating credibility ahead of his scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month.

The German leader also sounded the alarm about the economic impact on Europe of Trump's move to quit the Iran agreement.

TRT World'sPatrick Fok has more details.

Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, despite pleas from allies to maintain the deal, could hit European firms that have done business with Iran since the 2015 accord was signed.

If European companies pull out or shrink operations in Iran fearing US sanctions, it would "create an opportunity for businesses in other countries to step in and play a greater role", Merkel said.

'China's doors will be opened even more'

On trade, Merkel welcomed China's moves to reduce automobile import tariffs and allow foreign carmakers to own a majority stake in joint ventures with Chinese partners.

The chancellor drove home Berlin's demand for Beijing to ease barriers on foreign investment, saying the two countries would sign a memorandum of understanding to offer mutual access to each others' markets for autonomous vehicles.