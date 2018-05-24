WORLD
Amnesty accuses Nigeria's military of committing war crimes
Rights group Amnesty International says the army was involved in torture, rape and killing of civilians during the fight against Boko Haram, in a report which Nigeria's military says is "false."
For years, rights groups, aid organisations and journalists have documented military abuses, with little resulting action from the armed forces. / AFP Archive
May 24, 2018

Nigeria's military has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including torture, rape and killing civilians during its fight against Boko Haram, global rights watchdog Amnesty International said in its report on Thursday.

The crimes were perpetrated for years and have continued despite a presidential inquiry established last August whose findings have not been made public, said the rights body.

In a statement, the Nigerian military described Amnesty's findings as "a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP (internally displaced person) camps in the North East region of Nigeria."

A presidency statement said Amnesty's report lacks credibility.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh says the Nigerian government shouldn't dismiss the report.

'They betrayed us'

The 89-page report is based on hundreds of interviews and is replete with accounts of sexual violence, torched villages and other abuses.

"The soldiers, they betrayed us, they said that we should come out of from our villages," said a woman whose name was given as Yakura in the report.

"They said it would be safer and that they would give us a secure place to stay. But when we came, they betrayed us. They detained our husbands and then they raped us women," said Yakura, who fled Andara village, Borno state, in December 2016.

Nigeria has waged a nine-year war against Boko Haram and its now more powerful offshoot, Daesh West Africa. 

The country has fought alongside Cameroon, Chad and Niger and been supported by the United States, Great Britain and France.

The conflict has killed more than 30,000 people and spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

'They burnt down homes'

For years, rights groups, aid organisations and journalists have documented military abuses, with little resulting action from the armed forces.

According to Amnesty's report, interviewees "said that when the military conducted operations in their villages, they burnt down homes and opened fire at remaining residents indiscriminately."

Often the military would "forcibly" take people to camps for people displaced by the conflict, the report said.

People the military detained without food and water would die, the watchdog said. Many of the women were held for six months to two years without charge, some were tortured and beaten, and some, along with 32 children, died, the report said.

One woman whose name Amnesty gave as Aiya detailed her experience after arriving at a displacement camp, where she was sent to the prison, "I was pregnant and I went into labour. I found the toilet and I had my baby next to it. No one helped me. At the beginning, I didn't know if my baby was alive or dead."

Hunger and sickness still kills people in displacement camps, where "sexual violence has been and continues to be perpetrated on a wide scale," the report said, adding that many women are forced to have sex in exchange for food and supplies. 

Read the full report - Nigeria: Starving women raped by soldiers and militia who claim to be rescuing them

SOURCE:Reuters
