Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as president of the crisis-wracked Latin American country, just days after winning an election boycotted by the opposition and decried abroad.

In a wide ranging speech, Maduro promised to defeat US sanctions and take steps to correct the course of an economy in ruins, including seeking OPEC support to nearly double its oil output.

Wearing a ceremonial sash in the Venezuelan colors, Maduro swore "to respect and enforce the Constitution and lead all revolutionary changes" in a ceremony before the Constituent Assembly, which he set up himself last year and stacked with his supporters.

The socialist leader said those changes should lead Venezuela to "the peace, prosperity and happiness of our people."

Rectification

Striking a rare conciliatory note, Maduro admitted a fresh take on Venezuela's problems was needed, in a lengthy speech before the military and government hierarchy.

"We need a profound rectification, we have to do things anew and better, we are not doing things well and we have to change this country," he acknowledged.

He admitted that tighter sanctions imposed by Washington after his re-election will bring more difficulties to the oil producer, not least because they will prevent "necessary imports."

"I cannot deceive anyone, they are going to create serious difficulties for us, painful difficulties, that we will face gradually – we will defeat them. Trump's sanctions will be nullified and defeated," he said.

Venezuela is going through the worst economic crisis in its history. Hyperinflation has crippled the economy, leading to shortages of food and medicine. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the country to escape the growing deprivation.