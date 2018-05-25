With more than twice as many Ebola outbreaks as any other country since the virus was discovered in 1976, Congolese are familiar with its destructive power, yet fear and suspicion of medical authorities are still hindering efforts at containment.

Health officials say they are working hard to get out accurate information about the deadly hemorrhagic fever but face significant mistrust in a part of Africa where many place more faith in clerics in white collars than doctors in white coats.

A doctor and a nursing sister were threatened by locals after they were accused of bringing the disease to their communities, while people in one town prevented medics from testing the body of someone suspected to have died from Ebola, officials said.

"The information campaign is being put in place but is still insufficient," Medecins Sans Frontieres' (MSF) emergency medical coordinator Jean-Clement Cabrol told reporters in Geneva on Thursday.

"Religious and traditional leaders in communities are not being used enough," he said.

Congo's government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and aid agencies are racing to contain what could be the most dangerous of Democratic Republic of Congo's nine epidemics since it was discovered by northernCongo's eponymous river four decades ago.

Clear shot

Its appearance in the northwestern river port city of Mbandaka this time gives it a potential clear shot at the capital Kinshasa, a chaotic city of more than 10 million inhabitants that lies downstream. Since April, the disease is thought to have killed at least 22 people and infected 30 more.

Most people Reuters reporters spoke to in Mbandaka this week said they were pleased by the authorities' energetic response. Even so, rumours about the outbreak's real origins abound.

"Our grandparents lived a long time here in Mbandaka and they never experienced this," said a merchant named Yvonne. "This is sorcery."

In one of the more alarming developments in the outbreak to date, family members of two Ebola patients removed them from an isolation ward in Mbandaka on Monday night, walking them out of the hospital before putting them on the back of motorcycles.

One was taken to a nearby evangelical church, according to health officials and a source at the church, where she - by now vomiting and unable to walk - joined 19 other people for prayers in a cramped tin-roofed building.