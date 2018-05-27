President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday sought support in the June 24 early elections in order to execute Turkey's long-term plans.

Speaking at his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's rally in southern Isparta province, Erdogan said the upcoming elections are “the most important elections” in the country’s history.

“We will either take our 16-year achievements much higher [levels] or allow the ‘demolition alliance’ [the opposition] to spoil all these," he said.

For the first time in Turkish political history, political parties will go to an election after forming alliances.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will enter the race as the People's Alliance.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), newly-formed Good (IYI) Party, Felicity (Saadet) Party and Democrat Party (DP) will participate as the Nation Alliance.

“We will never allow ‘demolition alliance’ to prevent us and to sabotage our projects," Erdogan said, referring to the opposition.

In a televised speech on Friday, CHP presidential candidate Muharrem Ince pledged to stop Turkey's massive Canal Istanbul Project and discontinue domestic car productions, if elected.

“I am expecting from you very strong support for Turkey’s bright future,” Erdogan told locals.

Later speaking in northwestern Balikesir province, Erdogan rejected Ince's claim that Turkey had not properly requested the extradition of US-based Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader Fetullah Gulen to Turkey.

On Thursday, Ince claimed on a TV channel that he received a phone call from the US saying Turkey had failed to duly request the extradition of Gulen.

"If you [Ince] are honest and sincere, consult with MIT [Turkish Intelligence Agency]. Tell them who gave this information to you, America or American authorities," Erdogan said.