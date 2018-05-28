An Indian state on Monday ordered the permanent closure of a copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after 13 people protesting to demand its shutdown on environmental concerns were killed last week.

"We have taken a decision to permanently shut down the plant and today issued government orders to do the same," Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu said in a statement after meeting officials, including from the pollution department.

Residents and environmental activists have long demanded a shutdown of the copper smelter, India's second-biggest, with an annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes, citing air and water pollution.

Vedanta has denied the accusations of pollution.

The chief of its India copper business, P Ramnath, told Reuters on Friday the company would legally fight any attempt to close the plant and it aimed to "build our bridges" with the community.