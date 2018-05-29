Afghan special forces have killed nine civilians in an apparently botched operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials said on Tuesday.

The victims were related to Afghan senate chairman Fazel Hadi Muslimyaar, provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

"A delegation from Kabul has been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the incident," he added.

The provincial health director confirmed the dead and wounded were brought to local hospitals in Jalalabad.

Details of the attack late on Monday in Chaparhar district remained unclear and there was no immediate comment from the defence ministry. The senate is parliament's upper house.

Civilians at risk

Civilian casualties remain high in Afghanistan's grinding conflict with more than 10,000 killed or wounded in 2017, according to the UN.