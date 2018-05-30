WORLD
Resurgent Hezbollah feared to spark new tensions in Lebanon
After winning all but one of the parliamentary seats, speculations are rife that the Shia group's main backer, Iran, may gain more influence in the Arab country.
A supporter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah holds up his portrait with Arabic words that read: "We belong with you," during an election campaign speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 13, 2018. / AP
May 30, 2018

Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon and has significant political power. 

The Shia group did well in May's parliamentary elections. 

The speculation by some in Lebanon and the region is that the group is getting even more powerful and is a stand in for its main backer, Iran.

With tensions rising between Israel and Iran, increased power for Hezbollah in Lebanon is feared to lead another war.

Hezbollah was formed in the 1980s as a resistance movement against Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon and the two remain bitter enemies. 

There has been no major conflict between them since a month-long war in 2006.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
