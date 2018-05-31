WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kashmir rape case trial starts
Seven of the eight, who are accused of sexually assaulting and murdering an eight-year-old girl in the city of Kathua have appeared before the Pathankot court.
Kashmir rape case trial starts
Deepak Khajuria, one of the eight accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, arrives for a court appearance in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India, May 31, 2018 / Reuters
May 31, 2018

The trial of seven men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Muslim girl, in a case that has sparked national outrage in India, started in the Punjab city of Pathankot.

An eighth accused is a juvenile and was not brought for the hearing as he is facing trial in a juvenile court in northern Kathua city. 

Of the eight accused, one is a retired local government official and two are police officers.

Brutally murdered

After the hearing, the court asked the prosecution to produce translated copies of the charge sheet from Urdu to English in the next four days, said defence lawyer, Ankur Sharma. The proceeding will restart at noon on Friday (June 1).

Recommended

The girl, from a nomadic community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January. 

The national outrage over the incident has drawn parallels with the massive protests that followed the gang rape and murder of a girl on a Delhi bus in 2012.

India introduced the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12 last month in response to the outrage over the gang rape of the girl in Kathua. 

The law does not apply retrospectively.

The Kathua case reignited memories of the similarly brutal gang rape of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012 who later died of her injuries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'