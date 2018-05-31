The trial of seven men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Muslim girl, in a case that has sparked national outrage in India, started in the Punjab city of Pathankot.

An eighth accused is a juvenile and was not brought for the hearing as he is facing trial in a juvenile court in northern Kathua city.

Of the eight accused, one is a retired local government official and two are police officers.

Brutally murdered

After the hearing, the court asked the prosecution to produce translated copies of the charge sheet from Urdu to English in the next four days, said defence lawyer, Ankur Sharma. The proceeding will restart at noon on Friday (June 1).