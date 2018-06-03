WORLD
Israeli air strikes hit various locations across Gaza
Israeli aircraft have launched air strikes on at least 12 different locations across Gaza.
Smoke rises following an Israeli strikes on Gaza City, early Wednesday, May 30, 2018. / AP
June 3, 2018

Israeli jets hit over a dozen targets in Gaza overnight Saturday and on Sunday.

The latest escalation came hours after thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of a young female volunteer medic killed by an Israeli sniper on Gaza's border.

The strikes come in retaliation for two rockets which were allegedly fired at Israel.

Israeli forces say the first was shot down while the second fell short.

There were no reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel.

Mourners call for revenge

No group in Gaza claimed responsibility for firing any rockets, which allegedly came shortly after the Saturday funeral of Razan al-Najjar, 21, a volunteer with the Gaza health ministry, who was fatally shot in the chest near Khan Yunis on Friday.

Ambulances and medical crews attended the funeral, where Najjar's father held the white blood-stained medics' jacket she wore when she was shot, as mourners called for revenge.

Palestinians have since March 30 staged protests along the Gaza-Israeli border fence demanding the return of Palestinians to land they were forcibly expelled from during the 1948 war which surrounded Israel's creation.

The demonstrations and violence peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinian civilians were killed in clashes as tens of thousands of Palestinians protested the US transfer of its embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem the same day.

On Sunday, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Qadri announced the death of Mohammad Hamada, 30, who was wounded on May 14.

Hamada's death brings the toll civilians killed by Israeli fire since the end of March to 124.

Low-level demonstrations have continued since.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave have also used kites carrying burning cans to set ablaze Israeli fields, torching large patches of farmland near Gaza.

Following the funeral, several Palestinians were wounded in clashes east of Khan Yunis, the health ministry said.

The weekend launches were the first since Israel said it had struck some 65 sites in Gaza earlier this week in retaliation for a barrage of approximately 100 rockets and missiles fired from the territory on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Palestinian groups in Gaza, including the strip's rulers Hamas, said a ceasefire deal was reached after the escalation, although there was no confirmation from Israel.

