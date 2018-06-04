Families of Chinese democracy protesters killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown urged President Xi Jinping to acknowledge their suffering and "re-evaluate the June Fourth massacre," ahead of it 29th anniversary on Monday.

Open discussion of the crackdown which began late on June 3, 1989 and continued into June 4, is forbidden in China, where hundreds, if not thousands of people died when the government sent tanks and troops to crush demonstrations in the square in central Beijing, after student and worker-led protesters had staged a peaceful seven-week sit-in to demand democratic reforms, more open media and an end to government corruption.

In an open letter to Xi dated "the eve of 2018 June 4th," the Tiananmen Mothers, an association of parents who lost children in the violence, said: "each year when we would commemorate our loved ones, we are all monitored, put under surveillance, or forced to travel."

"No one from the successive governments over the past 29 years has ever asked after us, and not one word of apology has been spoken from anyone, as if the massacre that shocked the world never happened," said the letter, which was released on Thursday by the non-profit Human Rights in China.

"The 1989 June Fourth bloody massacre is a crime the state committed against the people. Therefore, it is necessary to re-evaluate the June Fourth massacre," the letter said, calling for "truth, compensation, and accountability" from the government.

The official Chinese line is that the protests were a "counter-revolutionary rebellion." Any public discussion of the incident was banned soon after the crackdown, and many people on the mainland remain unaware of the demonstrations, with censorship of books, textbooks, movies, television, radio, printed media and social media.

US urges China to release crackdown death toll

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged China to disclose the details of people killed, detained or missing during the military's crackdown on the protests.