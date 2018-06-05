The United Nations called on the United States on Tuesday to stop detaining irregular migrant families and separating children on its frontier with Mexico, saying this broke the law.

Several hundred children crossing the southern US border have been held in custody since October 2017 following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump when he took office in January 2016, the UN said.

The Trump administration will soon begin fingerprinting parents claiming custody of children who entered the United States illegally without an adult relative, officials said a week ago, prompting criticism that children may be abandoned by those who fear being identified and deported.

"The US should immediately halt this practice of separating families and stop criminalising what should at most be an administrative offence – that of irregular entry or stay in the US," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

"Entering a country without the relevant papers should not be a criminal offence ... so these people should not be detained," she said, adding that some children were very young, including a one-year-old infant.

Child rights violation

Poverty, as well as deepening violence from criminal gangs and drug traffickers, has driven hundreds of thousands of Central Americans to try to cross the US border illegally or seek asylum in the country.

Shamdasani, asked about comments by senior US officials that it was normal to remove children from parents in custody, said, "There is nothing normal about detaining children."