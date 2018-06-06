Myanmar and UN agencies signed an agreement on Wednesday that could lead to the return of some of the 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled brutal persecution by Myanmar's security forces and are now crowded into makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) promises to establish a "framework of cooperation" that aims to create conditions for "voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable" repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar's security forces have been accused of rape, killing, torture and the burning of Rohingya homes in western Rakhine state, where most Rohingya lived. The UN and US have described the army crackdown that began in August last year as "ethnic cleansing."

Identity documents an issue

Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed in November to begin repatriating Rohingya. But refugees feared their lives would be at risk in Myanmar without international monitoring while Myanmar insisted they have identity documents, which most Rohingya have been denied.

Knut Ostby, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, said the agreement is an important first step toward resolving the crisis.